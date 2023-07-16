Photo gallery: Horace Billings Rowan Amateur

Ricky Adams 22 seed teeing off in, the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Cade Cranfield 6 seed putting in, the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Cade Cranfield 6 seed teeing off in, the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Andy Lombard 11 seed putting in, the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Andy Lombard 11 seed, teeing off, in, the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
George Benfield 27 seed putting in, the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Jason Bernhaedt 19 seed teeing off in, the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Jason Bernhardt 19 seed teeing off in, the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Ross Brown, 14 seed teeing off in, the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Connor Roberts 30, seed teeing off in, the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Ross Brown, 14 seed teeing off in, the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Kevin Lentz 3 seed on the fairway using an iron, the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Kevin Lentz 3 seed reacts to missed putt the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hins
Kevin Lentz 3 seed lining up a putt in the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Kevin Lentz 3 seed teeing off in, the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Matthew Swaringen 10 seed tees off, in the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Davey Fesperman 26 seed driving, in, the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Devin Gibson 23, seed tees off in the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Devin Gibson 23, seed taking a chip shot to the flag on the green, in, the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Chace Jensen, 15 seed, tees off in the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Chace Jensen, 15, seed tees off in the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Michael Dorsett 18, seed, waiting to tee off in the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Michael Dorsett 18, seed, driving in the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Derek Lipe, 5 seed, driving in the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinsh
Derek Lipe, 5 seed watching his drive in the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Chris Shackleford 28 seed putting in, the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Todd Deaton 12 seed putting in, the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Todd Deaton 12 seed driving in the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Lee Fesperman 21 seed teeing off, the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Lee Fesperman wiping sweat before a putt in the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Alex Safrit 20 seed putting in the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Michael Swaringen 4 seed, driving in the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Michael Swaringen 4 seed, putting in the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
David Hinson 29 seed putting in, the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Mike Helms 13 seed using an iron in the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
William Little, 9 seed driving, in the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament., photo b y Wayne Hinshaw
Shane Benfield on the fairway in the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Shane Benfield putting in the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament, photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Preston Jones 25 seed putting in the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament., photo b y Wayne Hinshaw
Ronnie Walker 24 seed taking a chip shot to the green, in the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament., photo b y Wayne Hinshaw
Ronnie Walker 24 seed taking a chip shot to the green, in the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament., photo b y Wayne Hinshaw
Eric Mulkey 16 seed driving in the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament., photo b y Wayne Hinshaw
Bobby Dabbs 17 seed driving in the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Golf Tournament., photo b y Wayne Hinshaw