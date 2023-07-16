Letters to the editor July 16 Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 16, 2023

Cleaner, greener energy essential for the future

July 3rd was officially the hottest day ever recorded. That is, not in Salisbury, Charlotte, or any one place, but the average temperature across the entire day and the entire globe. It was the hottest global daily average temperature humanity had ever recorded in >150 years of record keeping, and likely the highest in the last 100,000 years.

Not to be outdone, July 4 was slightly hotter and broke the record set only 24 hours earlier.

And then a third time; July 5 set the new global temperature maximum.

This type of record-breaking is exactly what is expected as soaring greenhouse gas emissions and human activity propel global climate change.

While the previous president did worse than nothing to prepare for a changing and warming climate, I am so grateful that Joe Biden is president.

Thank God Joe Biden, and our Governor Roy Cooper, are accelerating our energy transition to cleaner, greener energy sources, and positioning the U.S. to be an economic leader of the future.

As I expect to live another half century, and my children perhaps close to a century, we must act now to ensure the next several decades do not become miserably hot — that the records set last week do not come to look like ‘the cool ol’ days.’

—Andrew Jacobson

Salisbury

Our veterans deserve better quality of life

Improving quality of life for veterans should be one of the biggest issues heading into next year’s election.

Where would we be without the men who sacrificed their lives for in so many wars??

I would favor building fitness centers, libraries, mental health treatment centers to show these men and women our support.

I am not for radical tax hikes or radical politics but if raising our taxes a little to improve these men’s lives it would be worth it.

Treating out veterans better is an American issue not a Democrat or Republican issue.

Every American who is African American, Native American, European American etc. should have great quality of life.

The time to act is now.

The men coming back from the Battle of Bulge had to fight mental health issues and never got help and treatment at Broughton Hospital.

Let’s have a great 2023 and into the future think about our veterans.

—Sterling Pless

Rockwell