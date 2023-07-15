Waller Family Reunion planned for July 23 Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

Descendants of George Henry Waller and Susan Linnie Thompson Waller share their family heritage every year with the annual family reunion.

The first reunion was held Aug. 24, 1947, at the home of William Luther Waller, oldest son of George Henry and Linnie, with about 120 family members and friends attending. The reunion has been held every year since except 1948 during the polio epidemic. George Henry and Susan Linnie were the parents of eleven children. Their descendants are scattered across

the United States and many make the trip home for this annual event.

The family now gathers at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 11020 N.C. Hwy. 801 in Mt. Ulla. This year’s reunion will be held on Sunday, July 23, with a covered dish luncheon at 1 p.m. Food and fellowship are enjoyed by all. Family and friends bring photos and family genealogy to share.

These families have long shared a history with St. Luke’s Lutheran Church and many family members are buried in the church cemetery.