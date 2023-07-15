Library Notes: Lee Street theatre to Perform at RPL’s Last Big Show Program of Summer Reading 2023 Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

Rowan Public Library

On July 17-20, Lee Street theatre is returning to Rowan Public Library to showcase its talented cast of actors and storytellers; it will be performing scenes and selections from Jon Scieszka’s beloved children’s title, “The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales.” Though these performances are designed for children, patrons of all ages are welcome to come and enjoy the humorously reimagined fairy tales. This performance is part of the “Children’s Big Show Series,” which includes 45- to 60-minute programs open to children ages 5 to 11, but all ages are welcome. Performances will be held at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) on Monday, July 17, at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., and on Thursday, July 20, at 2 p.m.; Tuesday, July 18, at RPL South (China Grove) at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; RPL East (Rockwell) on Wednesday, July 19, at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and RPL West (Cleveland) on Thursday, July 20, at 10:30 a.m.

Lee Street theatre and its dedicated performers have been entertaining the community in new and imaginative ways since its formation in 2008. In the years since, Lee Street theatre has produced such wide-ranging performances such as off-Broadway musicals, improvisational comedy, live music performances, variety shows, as well as being host to the world premieres of many, one-act, and full-length plays. Lee Street theatre is celebrating its 16th season this year with its 2023-2024 season, and RPL is excited to host it again as a part of Summer Reading 2023: All Together Now. For more information about Lee Street Theatre and their upcoming shows, go to https://leestreet.org/.

School Age programs are designed for rising kindergarten through fifth graders, though all ages are welcome, and the programs last approximately one hour. Each week, children can enter the weekly prize drawing by turning in a “Reader Book Review” before the program begins. A responsible caretaker (age 16+) must accompany children 8 and under. For more information about Big Show performances, contact Youth Services Supervisor Wendy Campbell at 704-216-8258 or Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov or go to bit.ly/RPLSummer23.

Summer Reading for Children this week also includes a special storytime at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) on Tuesday, July 18, at 6 p.m. Children of all ages and their families are invited to “SugarBear Storytime” with professional dog trainer, Tracy Cotts, of Praising Paws, LLC. Cotts brings her award-winning Chinese crested trick dog SugarBear to RPL for a dog safety talk, storytime on the Dog Days of Summer, and a trick session, followed by an opportunity for questions from the children. For more information, contact Wendy at 704-216-8258.

This is the final week of Summer Reading storytime programs for children. “Mother Goose on the Loose Baby and Toddler Time” (infants to 35 months) runs June 12-July 20. The interactive, 20- to 25-minute program is designed for children from infants up to 35 months old and their caretakers. “Mother Goose on the Loose Baby and Toddler Time” will be hosted by each RPL branch: Mondays at RPL West (Cleveland) at 10 a.m.; Tuesdays at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 10 a.m.; Wednesdays at RPL South (China Grove) at 10 a.m.; and Thursdays at RPL East (Rockwell) at 10 a.m.

“Spectacular Storytimes” (preschool to first grade) runs June 12-July 20. This interactive, 30- to 45-minute program is designed for preschool children 3 to 6 years old and their caretakers. “Summer Storytimes” will be held hosted by each RPL branch: Mondays at RPL West (Cleveland) at 11 a.m.; Tuesdays at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays at RPL South (China Grove) at 11 a.m.; and Thursdays at RPL East (Rockwell) at 11 a.m.

Storytimes will be held outdoors as weather permits. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite lawn chairs, picnic blankets or mats. A responsible caretaker (age 16+) must accompany children 8 and under. For more information about RPL’s Summer Reading for Children, contact Youth Services Supervisor Wendy Campbell at 704-216-8258 or Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov or go to bit.ly/RPLSummer23.

All ages are welcome to begin streaming the newest episode of RPL’s quarterly podcast “Come Gather ‘Round Good People” on July 17 at 9 a.m. This podcast is dedicated to informing listeners about the stories behind featured folk songs with a local, regional, or state-wide connection. In the spirit of Summer Reading 2023’s “All Together Now” theme, episode 7 will explore some of the ways folk music helped build community bonds over the context of work. Whether folks were shucking corn, raising barns, or picketing during a cotton mill strike, a group-sung melody could speed the task or lift spirits. Samples of these work songs will be performed at the end of the episode. To learn more, contact David at David.Lamanno@rowancountync.gov or 704-216-8229.

Summer Reading for Teens features weekly programs where teens can make fun crafts, meet peers, play games and learn about related resources. This week, teens are invited to play Human Battleship, the classic board game, but bigger! Teen programs are for ages 11-17 and are hosted by each RPL branch at 3 p.m. on Mondays at RPL South (China Grove); Tuesdays at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury); Wednesdays at RPL West (Cleveland) and Thursdays at RPL East (Rockwell).

The teen deadline for prize-qualifying reading hours is approaching. To qualify for prizes, teen reading hours must be submitted by Saturday, July 22 via READsquared by 11:59 p.m. or by submitting print logs at their RPL branch during open operating hours. For more information, contact Young Adult Librarian Amanda Brill at 704-216-8268 or Amanda.Brill@rowancountync.gov or go to bit.ly/RPLSummer23.

Summer Reading for Adults ages 18 and up will include one program this week. On Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) will host a special Community Connections Expo. Join RPL staff and professionals from Daymark, N.C. Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers, Rowan County Public Health and more to learn about health care and support options available in your area. All ages are welcome. Attendees who complete a short on-site entry form will be eligible to win a raffle prize! To learn more, contact David at 704-216-8229 or David.Lamanno@rowancountync.gov.

Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading programming and events are sponsored by the Friends of Rowan Public Library. For information about the Friends of RPL, go to www.friendsofrpl.org. To learn more about RPL’s Summer Reading 2023, go to www.rowanpubliclibrary.org, or call 980-432-8670. For assistance with ADA accommodations, call 704-216-8240.