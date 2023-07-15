Landis, classic cars are match made in heaven Published 12:05 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

1 of 2

LANDIS — The Downtown Landis Classic Car Cruise In continued on July 7.

The town of Landis hosted the event to offer a fun and exciting opportunity to get out into the community on the first Friday of each month. It’s a recurring event with two more installments this year, in August and September, before shutting down for the season.

Each event is held on North Central Avenue in the heart of downtown Landis and features an array of classic cars, food trucks and music.

The next event is scheduled for Aug. 4 from 5-9 p.m.