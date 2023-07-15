Kannapolis City Council go over status and future of public transit Published 12:08 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — The city of Kannapolis is in a position where it is figuring out what direction it wants to take its public transit system. Having seen the recent effects of COVID, council first wants to gauge where things stand now and what potential changes would be the most feasible.

During Monday’s work session, Assistant City Manager Wilmer Melton shared with council a presentation about the status of public transit in Kannapolis and other topics that may require further action at another time.

Before COVID in 2019, Kannapolis had over 428,000 riders, but only a little over 288,000 in 2022. The budget breakdown for the fiscal year is $1,223,031, with most of the funds going towards the operational budget while the rest is for the capital budget. Kannapolis has an interlocal agreement with Concord where they both contribute to the budget of their shared transit system. Kannapolis pays for their portion through vehicle taxes, the general fund, and by applying for grants.

Melton described what the 20 year, $1 billion vision for transit looks like for Kannapolis and other surrounding communities if there was one countywide system. Connectivity is a major component to transit’s long term viability. Cabarrus County currently has unserved areas where some people can not gain access to any forms of transportation. It utilizes two, separate systems: the Cabarrus County Transit System and Rider Transit System. Light and commuter rails were mentioned as an investment as well, but that would drastically increase the amount Kannapolis would have to invest.

Consolidation between the two county systems was discussed as a way to create efficiency. It would simplify transit services, give riders a better overall experience, and supply employees with career advancement opportunities. The North Carolina Department of Transportation also provides financial incentives for agencies who consolidate.

Currently, Concord is the lead agency in their partnership with Kannapolis. With the need for more control growing, Kannapolis went through the different governance models it can choose from when it comes to consolidation. Melton shared the pros and cons of having an independent transit authority or have it be county or city operated. By the end of the year, a study will be completed to recommend which consolidation option is right for Kannapolis and how it can be funded.

Kannapolis offers fixed routes and paratransit as its main service types. Fixed routes don’t have the greatest coverage, so an on-demand service was seen as a potential avenue to explore. It would be similar to Uber where people can be picked up at their homes and dropped off exactly where they need to be. It has already been adopted in Cabarrus County and Salisbury will begin an on-demand pilot program next year. Several, smaller vehicles could be purchased instead of a few buses for the same amount of money. However, concerns over Kannapolis’ expanding size means an on-demand service might not be doable. Given how unique it is, Kannapolis will continue to evaluate what is best for them in the long term.

The interlocal agreement between Kannapolis and Concord will be discussed at the next city council meeting.