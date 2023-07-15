Creature feature: American Lady butterfly Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

By Cassidy Olmedo

N.C. Cooperative Extension

Walk through our beautiful pollinator garden at the Rowan County Cooperative Extension office. You will find a wide variety of insects flitting from flower to flower. This garden is designed to attract and support various pollinator species, such as bees and butterflies, which play a crucial role in our ecosystem. One of my favorites is the American Lady butterfly. I was given a dazzling display by an American Lady that didn’t mind me getting up close and personal. It was feeding on nectar from the zinnias tended by our Extension Master Gardener Volunteers.

At first glance, I thought this butterfly was a Painted Lady. These two species are closely related members of the Brushfoot family but have a few subtle differences. The most notable are the eyespots on the wings. When the butterfly’s wings are closed, the Painted Lady has a row of four small eyespots on the lower wing. In comparison, the American Lady has two large eyespots. When the butterfly’s wings are open, the Painted Lady’s eyespots will be distinct and separate. The American Lady’s eyespots may appear to blend together. Rowan County 4-H will have a Summer Fun program called Pollinator Paradise in a few weeks. Participants will explore birds, butterflies and bees with hands-on learning. It’s a great way to get kids involved in environmental conservation and have some fun in the sun at the same time.

Cassidy Olmedo is an intern with the Rowan County Extension.