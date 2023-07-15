Ashlie Miller: Lessons from the ant Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

By Ashlie Miller

Like me, I am sure many of you with a lawn have been looking for the coolest part of the day to do as much yard work as possible. Usually, that is early morning or later in the evening. One morning last week, as I pulled a few weeds, I noticed many ants coming up with the roots. Oh, those pesky things! But, I would be wise to slow down and take note.

Even if you are not familiar with the Bible verse Proverbs 6:6-8, you may know the fable or even the older cartoon about the wise ant who prepares in the summer to gather her resources and sustenance needed for the winter. In the fable and animated version, she is compared with the lazy grasshopper, left hopeless and alone when the hard times come his way.

In case we missed the lesson from the ant, Proverbs 10:6 is more direct — “He who gathers in the summer is a prudent son, but he who sleeps in harvest is a son who brings shame.” The choice to work hard does not just provide a reward but also keeps us from disgracing those in our environment.

As summer continues, we will see examples of creatures gathering and storing — squirrels, chipmunks, mice, beavers and many birds preparing for their future. Indeed, it benefits their immediate community; after all, one can observe the hierarchy in ant colonies and bee hives to see how each serves a distinct role. Their unity and dedication to their work also serve the greater ecosystem. The top of the food chain benefits from the perseverance of the humblest creatures.

Though it is pleasant to observe animals working in their systems, often we view our work as a curse, not a blessing. “Ugh, it’s Monday again!” We view diligence and persistence as great character traits and qualities but not the gifts they are from our Creator to provide for ourselves and those who depend upon us. As a generation conditioned to value autonomy and individuality above community, we also often miss the impact of our diligence upon those around us, unlike ants and honeybees, who each know their role.

Like summer, my season on this spinning sphere is also too short. I have a job to do. How will I approach the beauty of my work? Do I value my work as a gift to others, not just a way to fulfill myself? Can I step back and see how my diligence impacts my immediate dependents and the community?

Get up early this week, and spend some time in personal reflection as you see the loveliness of work among creation.

Ashlie Miller occasionally observes ants when she is not busy chasing 5 children along with her husband in Concord. You may contact her at ashliemiller.com.