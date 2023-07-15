Area Sports Briefs: Noble getting offers; Carson Jr. Legion in state tourney Published 2:26 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

From staff reports

Salisbury rising senior MaKayla Noble is getting Division I basketball offers.

Noble, who had a breakout season as a junior for the state-champion Hornets, was offered last week by Western Carolina and Queens. UNC Wilmington was one of the schools that offered earlier.

Noble has been playing AAU ball this summer for Charlotte-based Team Curry.

East-West

This is the week for the annual East-West All-Star Games in Greensboro.

Salisbury graduate Kyla Bryant, a North Carolina Central recruit, will be in Monday’s girls basketball game at Greensboro Coliseum at 6:30 p.m..

West Rowan grad Brittany Vanhoose is in Tuesday’s girls soccer game at 6:30 p.m. at MacPherson Stadium, north of Greensboro.

Junior Legion

In Junior American Legion baseball, Carson won in the semifinals against West Rowan to qualify for the state tournament.

Carson is in state tournament as Area III runner-up. Carson lost 3-2 to Davidson County in the Area III championship game.

The Junior Legion tournament is being played at Fraley Field in Cherryville. Carson, coached by Rob Hales, played its first game on Saturday.

Calabash, the Area II champion, has forfeited, reducing the field to seven teams

Lady Legion

In Lady Legion softball, Rowan County won 9-1 at Asheville behind the pitching of KP Pfister.

Rowan (6-3) got a lot of offense from Karsen Simpson, Mackenzie Misenhiemer and Kori Miller and some great defensive plays from Nora Wheeler.

Local golf

Match play began at Corbin Hills in the 32-man Horace Billings Rowan Amateur bracket on Friday and continues through Sunday.

There will be a new champion this year after a long run of Nick Lyerlywins in the event.

A 16-man Senior bracket also is being contested.

•••

GARS members played at McCanless.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Franklin Ford with a net of 62.36.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Dickie Peeler with a net of 57.19.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Ron Ervin with a net of 62.20.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Steve Butner with a net of 63.88.

Red McClain and Ford tied for low gross score with a pair of 69s.

Peeler had low net score.

Super Senior winner was Bobby Clark with a net of 64.52.

Seven members shot scores better than their ages.

Ford, 71, shot a 69. McClain, 73, shot a 69. Bernard Caldwell, 75, shot a 71. Donald Martin, 79, shot a 77. Clark, 83, shot 81. Dale Cobb, 84, shot 80. Buddy Barger, 89, shot an 87.

Little League softball

Rowan Little League 10U and 12U teams can use some funding help for upcoming trips.

The 10U team won the state championship and will compete in the Tournament of State Champions in Clarksville, Tenn., later this month.

The 12U team won the state championship and qualified for direct entry to the World Series that starts on Aug. 6.

Rowan will not need to play in the Southeast Regional this year. With the World Series being played in Greenville, N.C., Rowan will have the host regional berth.

The 8U team completed the season as state runner-up with a 10-6 loss to Greenville in the state championship game.

HS basketball

Northwest Cabarrus announced that Julian Carlton will be the new boys head basketball coach.