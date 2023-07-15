Ann Farabee: The gift of rest Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

By Ann Farabee

The situation had escalated to the point that it had taken our entire focus over the day and previous night. Yes, we were sleepy, but this was not going to be a time for sleep.

It was stressful. It was a difficult situation. It was a dead end with no immediate resolution. It did not appear that all things were going to work together for good, as was a promise from God’s Word that we tend to cling to. We were torn between keeping it to ourselves and trying to fix it or asking someone for help. Since we tend to be private people, we kept it to ourselves as long as we could.

Finally, we were totally exhausted mentally, spiritually, physically and emotionally.

We sat down, looked at each other, took deep breaths, and said simultaneously, “We need help.”

Have you ever been there?

You were doing everything you could to fix the problem. It took every single ounce of your strength and ability, but it seemed hopeless? Your ability to keep fighting was gone, but you kept fighting anyway? You cried out in prayer to God, but nothing changed — and it even got worse?

It is hard enough to fight the battle all day, but when the sun goes down and the struggle continues, it is even more difficult. Something about the darkness seems to make the situation feel even more grim.

I believe some of you have been there. Exhaustion sets in and tears and fears join it.

It had gone from dealing with it, to desperation over it.

We prayed one more time, looked at each other and said, “We need help.”

It had been one of those situations that we really did not want to share with anyone — nor did we want to bother anyone.

It was late night, but we contacted our pastor to ask for prayer. He prayed, I am sure, but he did way more than that.

He showed up. And he brought a friend.

The first thing he said was, “You need rest.” The two of them stepped into action. They took our load and put it on their own shoulders. They carried it for us when it was too heavy for us to carry alone.

We needed rest — and they made sure we got it.

Do you need rest? Or maybe even the greater question is, “Do you know someone who needs rest?” If so, reach out to them.

Carry their burden for them the best you can — even if it is momentarily — so they can rest.

There is not a much greater gift that we could give than lightening the load of someone.

I remember being on a mountain hike one time, and my backpack grew more and more heavy as I trudged up that steep mountain. My husband saw how I was struggling under the load I was carrying, so he took it from me. Immediately, relief came. After a few moments of rest, I was able to pick up my load again and carry it myself.

I needed rest and I got it. Then I was able to continue my journey.

Give yourself — or give someone — the gift of rest.

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.