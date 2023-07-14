American Legion baseball: Rowan builds lead, but game suspended Published 1:06 am Friday, July 14, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Playing at Newman Park in front of a big crowd and with ace Hayden Simmerson on the mound, Rowan County really needed to win Game 1 of a life-and-death playoff series with Randolph County.

Rowan hasn’t quite won Game 1 yet, but so far, so good.

Rowan built a 6-1 lead through five innings on Thursday before weather — lightning and hard rain — led to a stoppage of play. After a delay, the game was suspended.

Had it been a regular-season game, the result would have been declared official, but this is the American Legion playoffs, and this is the key round of those playoffs, so the scheduled seven innings will be played.

The teams will finish Game 1 of their best-of-five Area III semifinal series at Randolph County on Friday, with the first pitch at 5 p.m.

Game 2 will follow at Randolph’s newly renovated McCrary Park. Depending on whom you talk to, Game 2 will follow the first game “immediately” or “after a break.”

Simmerson was strong again on Thursday. He threw 73 pitches and held Randolph to one run and three hits, while striking out eight batters.

The biggest pitches the undefeated right-hander threw were in the third inning when he got a three-pitch strikeout to strand Randolph runners at second and third when the game was still 1-all.

Simmerson handled Randolph’s lineup more easily than he normally would have. That was due to the absence of Randolph’s dynamic lead-off hitter Tanner Marsh, who is in summer school at Liberty University. Rowan coach Jim Gantt does expect Marsh to be available for Randolph on Friday and probably all weekend.

Simmerson won’t be pitching Friday. Post 45 will be thrilled to see someone else on the mound for Rowan, no matter who it is.

Rowan (33-3) scored first, getting a run in the second inning when Morgan Padgett walked, moved to third 0n a knock by Simmerson and scored on Cole Johnson’s sacrifice fly.

After Randolph (21-3) tied the game in the top of the third, Rowan took a 3-1 lead in the bottom half. Cam Burleyson drew a walk and was on base when Blake Hill smacked an 0-and-2 delivery over the center-field wall for this third homer of the summer. Hill’s tiebreaking homer was the key swing of the game.

JT Taylor walked and Luke Graham reached on an error to set up a three-run fifth. Padgett singled to make it 4-1. Simmerson came through with a two-out, two-run double to bump the lead to 6-1.

•••

High Point won 3-1 at Kannapolis on Thursday to take a 1-0 lead in that best-of-five series.

It was a big road win for High Point, which gets to play the next two games at home at Finch Field. Games are scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Rowan-Randolph winner and the High-Point-Kannapolis winner will be the state tournament qualifiers from Area III.

•••

In Junior Legion baseball, Carson won in the semifinals against West Rowan to qualify for the state tournament,

Carson heads to the state tournament as Area III runner-up. Carson lost 3-2 to Davidson County in the Area III championship game.

The Junior Legion tournament is being played at Fraley Field in Cherryville and starts on Saturday. Carson plays in the 3 p.m. game on Saturday.

•••

In Lady Legion softball, Rowan County won 9-1 at Asheville on Wednesday behind the pitching of KP Pfister.

Rowan (6-3) got a lot of offense from Karsen Simpson, Mackenzie Misenhiemer and Kori Miller and some great defense from Nora Wheeler.

Rowan also won 12-8 vs. Shelby this week.