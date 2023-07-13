Motorcycle pursuit leaves two Rowan County vehicles damaged Published 12:05 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

ROCKWELL — A motorcyclist was arrested after leading authorities on a multi-county pursuit that damaged two Rowan County Sheriff’s vehicles.

Mathew John Hogg, 22, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with felony fleeing to elude with a motor vehicle for his role in the chase that reportedly began in Cabarrus County.

According to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Moose Road about a pursuit coming out of Cabarrus County that was entering Rowan County.

The deputy was able to join the pursuit, following Cabarrus County officers as they followed the motorcyclist toward Rockwell.

Hogg reportedly rode the motorcycle onto the baseball field behind Rockwell Elementary School in Rockwell. There, he ditched the bike and fled on foot. Rowan County deputies successfully assisted Cabarrus deputies in apprehending Hogg behind the school.

During the chase that lasted more than an hour, in which Hogg reportedly did not exceed speeds of 50 mph, two Rowan County vehicles sustained damage. One of the cruisers collided with a guy wire on a utility pole as the deputy attempted to overtake the motorcycle on Railroad Street.

Hogg reportedly led his pursuers throughout Rockwell in circular patterns, often taking the motorcycle off-road and through parking lot areas. The second vehicle was disabled near the Powell Funeral Home parking lot as the officer attempted to traverse a grassy knoll causing damage to the car’s underside.

Hogg was also charged with resisting officers, fleeing to elude, driving while license revoked, displaying a fictitious registration tag, reckless driving with wanton disregard, speeding, failure to burn headlamps, failure to stop at a stop sign or flashing red light, motorcycle helmet violation and driving left of center. His bond was set at $15,000.

Hogg is scheduled to appear in court on July 31. As of Wednesday, Hogg remained in Cabarrus County custody.