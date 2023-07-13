More municipal election filings Published 12:05 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

SALISBURY — Filing for the municipal elections began Friday and more candidates have been entering the race every day. Between Friday and Tuesday, a total of 18 candidates have entered the various races in Rowan County.

In Kannapolis, six candidates entered the race for the open city council. On Friday, challengers Jayne Williams, Holden Sides and Milton Smith all filed for election. On Monday, incumbents Tom Kincaid, Ryan Dayvault and Darrell Jackson all filed for reelection.

Kannapolis has three city council seats up for election this year.

In Salisbury, challenger Rasheed Hasan joined the race for a city council seat on Monday.

Salisbury’s mayor position and four city council seats are open in this year’s election.

Filing on Monday saw several candidates join the races in East Spencer. Barbara Mallett filed to run for reelection to the position of mayor. Incumbent John Noble III filed Monday for the board of aldermen election along with challenger George Jackson. On Tuesday, challenger Ryan Evans filed to join the mayor election.

East Spencer’s mayor position and three board of aldermen seats are up for election.

In Landis, Incumbent Ashley Stewart filed Monday for the board of aldermen race.

Landis has the mayoral seat and two board of alderman positions open this year.

In Spencer, incumbent Jonathan Williams filed for reelection to Spencer’s mayor position Monday. Incumbent Steve Miller also filed for the board of aldermen election on Monday. On Tuesday, incumbent Patti Seacrest joined the board of aldermen race.

Spencer has six board of aldermen seats open as well as the mayor position.

In Faith, incumbent Randall Barger filed for reelection to the board of aldermen Tuesday.

All five of Faith’s board of aldermen seats are up for election this year.

In Granite Quarry, Tuesday saw incumbent Jim Constantino file for reelection to the board of aldermen.

Granite Quarry’s mayor and three board of aldermen seats are open this year.

In Rockwell, challenger Jay Stake filed to join the board of aldermen race Tuesday.

Rockwell has five board of aldermen seats as well as the mayor position are up for election this year.