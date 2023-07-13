Livingstone radio station camp offers kids a chance to get creative Published 11:01 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

SALISBURY — Livingstone College Radio Station WLJZ 107.1 FM is hosting a Children’s Content Creators Camp this Friday.

The 4C Camp was established by radio manager and personality Genia “Mz Good Newz” Woods in support of Keith “Synphany” Anderson, the station’s multimedia and digital engagement director, videographer Preston Gillespie and Livingstone College.

The camp’s goal is to create an environment for youth to cultivate their ability to create positive and quality content by exposing them to tools, training and like-minded individuals.

“It’s always a joy to see the smiles light up children’s faces as they interact with me on-air,” Woods said in a release.

What is that one heart-fluttering and positive encounter you’ll never forget as a child?

“As the world spins and time ages us all, we as people know change is inevitable,” the release said. “Whether drastic or minute, good or bad, change happens, but we at WLJZ 107.1 FM are determined to create narratives that are positively impactful, memorable and strive to provide a productive environment for our future content creators to flourish.”

The children at the 4C Camp will be equipped with information and have hands-on experience in podcasting, videography and on-air broadcasting.

“We have had an amazing outpour of support from some of the finest people and businesses within the community and surrounding areas,” the release said. “We would like to thank all of our sponsors: Belly’s SoulFood Diner, Coached by Paula B., Van Van (Artist), Reggie McConneaughey, Tranise Brown, Terrence Jones Management, Royalty Entertainment, DJ Chuck T, Keepsake Designs & Events, Virgil Knight, Captured Images Media, SideKick Karate, Synphany Media and Mz Good Newz.

“On behalf of the entire 4C Camp, we appreciate every parent/guardian that allowed their child/children to participate. Lastly, we have a little but big surprise for the entire camp. Our very own Salisbury, NC native Artist & Content Creator Van Van (‘Playing Outside Everyday’) will be in attendance as a face of hope to our upcoming content creators.”

Woods expressed interest in raising awareness for the camp they want to see become a quarterly event.

The camp will be held on Friday from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Livingstone College Radio Station, located at 800 W. Thomas St. in Salisbury. Children aged 4-15 are invited to come. Fees are $50 per child.

Parents are welcome to volunteer. Camp organizers are accepting sponsorships (sponsor a child or for future events). For more information, text camp to 980-324-3636 or email mzgoodnewz7@gmail.com.