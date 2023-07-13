Lilly’s Chapel Church of God annual Men’s Day service Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

Lilly’s Chapel Church of God will hold its annual Men’s Day service on Sunday, July 16, at 3 p.m. The service, under the direction of Corbett Rawls, will feature the Rev. Clarence Marlin as the guest speaker.

Marlin is the pastor of Fairview Heights Baptist Church in Salisbury. Marlin will be accompanied by members of his congregation and the Fairview Heights Church choir. Another special musical guest will be the Men’s Praise Choir of Salisbury.

Lilly’s Chapel Church of God is located at 618 W. Thomas St. in Salisbury. The pastor is the Rev. Robert Albritton.