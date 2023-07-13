God’s Will Be Done Ministries hosts Pageland, S.C. pastor on Sunday Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

SALISBURY — Pastor Michael Miller of Faith Assembly of Christ in Pageland, S.C., will speak at God’s Will be Done Ministries on Sunday.

“We extend to you a heart-felt invitation to join with us as we come together with singing and uplifting the name of Jesus,” according to a news release. “Let us enjoy the blessings of God together. Let’s come together and show our love and support as the Man of God bring forth the Word of God.”

The event will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday at God’s Will Be Done Ministries, 1401 Bringle Ferry Road.