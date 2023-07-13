Dunbar School Alumni Association awards Heritage Scholarships Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

SALISBURY — Dunbar School Alumni Association, Inc. recently awarded Heritage Scholarships to five descendants of former teachers, students and staff. Each recipient received $1000.

Savon Barbour is a student at NC Central University. Barbour plans to use his degree in Recreation Administration to help support, serve and lead youth in his community. He is the grandson of alumnus William Barbour, Sr. and the sone of William Barbour, Jr. and Dessera Barbour.

Miya Holmes is a junior Animal Science major at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. When she was asked how she could empower her community, Holmes replied, “I want to be able to mentor and educate people… since I want to be a doctor, I want to treat other individuals as my doctors have treated me.” Holmes is the daughter of David and Carla Holmes and the granddaughter of Alumna Ethel Kelly Evans.

Gabrianna Maultsby is a sophomore at Georgia State University (Armstrong Campus) where she is pursuing a degree in radiological science. She hopes that her participation in this area will help to restore faith and trust in the healthcare system. Maultsby is the daughter of Brian and Toya Maultsby and the niece of Alumna Sandra Corpening.

Brandon K. Richmond is a junior at Gardner Webb University, is currently pursuing a double major: English and philosophy/theology. In addition to his success with a challenging academic schedule, Richmond is also reviewing the first draft of a book he is writing. He is the son of Walillian K. White and the grandson of Alumni Hazel S. Kennedy and William “Pete” Kennedy.

Brian Witherspoon, Jr. is a freshman at Brighton Community College and currently learning about cleaning, installing and repairing HVAC systems. According to Witherspoon, “HVAC systems are very important and are used every day.” He is the son of Brian Witherspoon and Rochelle Witherspoon and a descendant of Alumna Sandra Witherspoon Corpening.