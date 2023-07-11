Man charged for kidnapping, battery and assault on family member Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

ROWAN COUNTY — A man with an extensive criminal background was arrested Thursday and charged with numerous crimes, including kidnapping, sexual battery and assault by pointing a gun.

Rowan County deputies apprehended Brian Kyle Gantt, 37, at a residence on Mallard Lane around 3 a.m. after reports of his alleged role in the incident that involved a female family member.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports, Gantt was at a family member’s home on Goodwin Road in Salisbury to mow the lawn. Gantt reportedly went inside for a refreshment and a visit with the family member.

The family member reportedly stepped out of the room as the two were visiting. When she returned, the visit took a sinister turn.

According to reports, Gantt held the family member at gunpoint and forced her to lie on the bed while he committed lewd sexual acts in her presence.

After he was taken into custody, Gantt’s bond was set at $300,000. He was officially charged with possessing a firearm by a felon, kidnapping, false imprisonment, sexual battery and assault by pointing a gun.

Gantt was charged in 2021 after a series of break-ins at Kannapolis schools. During the string of incidents, Gantt allegedly took money from Kannapolis City Schools and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s cosmetology campus.