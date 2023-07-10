Junior Legion baseball: West Rowan wins playoff opener

Published 10:47 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

By Post Sports

West Rowan's Luke Ponczka. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan beat Foothills 4-1 on Monday in the first round of the Area III Junior Legion playoffs.

West (16-1) got strong pitching from Luke Ponczka, who allowed one run and two hits in six innings. He struck out seven.

Gage Scruggs had two hits and scored a run.  Krys Hernandez doubled in a run. Lucas Watts had a run-scoring hit.

West will play at home on Tuesday in a semifinal.

 

More Sports

College basketball: Tee could be big wheel in Wheeling

Lady Legion softball: Rowan romps on road

Little League softball update: Rowan 10U wins state; 8U reaches title game

American Legion baseball: Kannapolis, Randolph, High Point advance

Print Article