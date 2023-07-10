Area Sports Briefs: White shines on big stage; Swaringen leads Rowan Amateur qualifiers Published 7:19 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

From staff reports

Owen White (Carson) started the All-Star Futures Game on Saturday in Seattle and couldn’t have done much better.

White had a 1-2-3 inning and needed only eight pitches to retire three of the top hitting prospects in the minor leagues.

White, 23, pitches for the Round Rock Express and is considered Texas’ top pitching prospect.

•••

Two days and 10 rounds of the MLB draft are in the books.

The final 10 rounds will be conducted on Tuesday.

College baseball

Chip Baker (North Rowan) has announced his retirement from Florida State baseball after 39 years as an assistant coach and director of baseball operations.

HS football

Salisbury rising senior Deuce Walker is a nominee for WSOC-TV Big 22 Player of the Year.

Local golf

Mitchell Swaringen was the qualifying medalist over the weekend for the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur at Corbin Hills.

He and second-seeded Keith Dorsett will have first-round byes in the match play bracket.

Other top qualifiers in the 30-man field were Kevin Lentz, Rowan Masters champion Michael Swaringen, Derek Lipe and Cade Cranfield.

The tournament is July 14-16.

McCanless ace

Tasker Brown made a hole-in-one at McCanless.

He aced the 150-yard No. 3 hole and used an 8-iron for the perfect shot.

He was playing with Michael Hollar.

Brown is from Powell, Ohio, and is a recent graduate of Pfeiffer, where he competed in track and field.

McCanless Couples

Crystal Clement, Larry Clifton and Todd Cleary took first place in a Captain’s Choice Event.

The second-place team was Allen Terry, Sheryl Johnson, Tammy Drew and Heather DePalma-Spivey.

Warrior events

The 12th annual Footprints on the Greens 4-man Captain’s Choice Tournament is coming up at Warrior on Aug, 5.

The Doug Gobble Memorial Fundraiser will be held at Warrior on Aug. 19.

Summer baseball

East Rowan rising sophomore Harrison Ailshie is having a big summer with the South Charlotte Panthers.

Summer basketball

West Rowan rising senior Lauren Arnold and East Rowan rising junior played for the Charlotte Dream Elite 17U team in the Run 4 Roses Tournament in Louisville.

Junior Legion

West Rowan opened playoff action at home on Monday night in Mount Ulla.

Lady Legion

Rowan Lady Legion played Monday night at Mint Hill.

Rowan is scheduled to play at home (Catawba’s Whitley Field) on Tuesday against Shelby at 7 p.m.

Girls 12 and under will get in free.

Rowan will be at Asheville on Wednesday.

Rowan Legion

The Rowan County American Legion baseball team is scheduled to play Thursday at home (Catawba’s Newman Park) in the Area III semifinals.

First pitch is at 7 p.m.

Rowan will be playing the winner of the Randolph County-Davidson County series.

Randolph leads that best-of-three series 1-0 and played late Monday night at Davidson County.

Kannapolis played at Chatham County Monday night and was trying to wrap up that series.

High Point shut down Mocksville on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in that series.

Rowan County is ranked No. 1 in the state by Don Hines and NCPreps.

High Point is ranked fourth, with Randolph County fifth and Kannapolis sixth.

Others in the top 10 include Wayne County, Fuquay-Varina, Cl;eveland County, Wilmington, Cherryville and Rutherford County.

The state tournament will be hosted by Fuquay-Varina at Campbell University on July 25-29.

Randolph County will host the Southeast Regional at McCrary Park on Aug. 2-6.

The World Series will be staged in Shelby on Aug. 10-15.

Track and field

Former Livingstone standout Quanera Hayes qualified for the final of the women’s 400 meters at USA Track and Field Championships in Oregon.

Hayes finished eighth in 51.50 seconds. Her PR is 49.72, a clocking she had in 2017.

Hayes, 31, has been ranked as high as fourth in the world in the 400.

Coaching hires

A.L. Brown announced Jerome Davis as its new wrestling coach.

•••

South Rowan announced Angelina Palacios Melgoza as its new girls tennis coach.