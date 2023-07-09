Ten candidates file for municipal elections on first day Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 9, 2023

The filing for municipal offices opened up on Friday, and 10 candidates officially confirmed that they will be in the running this year.

In China Grove, Councilman Rodney Phillips has decided to file for the mayoral election, which is decided separately from the town council. Lee Withers, a former China Grove mayor who ran for a seat on the Rowan County Board of Commissioners in 2019, has decided to make a bid to return to China Grove’s Town Council. William Jordan has also filed for China Grove Town Council.

China Grove’s mayor position and two town council seats are up for election this year.

In Cleveland, incumbent Travis Summitt announced his bid to return to the board of commissioners. Jeanette Rankin also filed her candidacy for a seat on the board of commissioners.

Cleveland’s mayor and three town council seats are up for election this year.

In Faith, incumbent Jayne Lingle put her name into the running Friday for the board of aldermen election. In 2021, only four candidates filed to fill the five board positions open. The Rowan County Board of Elections allowed Faith to let the top write-in candidate fill the spot instead of extending the deadline. Lingle won that final spot. Newcomer Nicholas Putman also filed his candidacy for the board of aldermen. Michael Fink has also filed for Faith Board of Aldermen.

All five of Faith’s Board of Aldermen spots will be filled in this year’s election.

In Rockwell, Dillon Brewer filed for reelection to the board of aldermen. Brewer has sat on the board since his election in 2021.

Rockwell’s mayor as well as five board of aldermen positions are included in this year’s election.

In Salisbury, Mayor Karen Alexander announced her intention to run for reelection to the same office. Alexander was mayor from 2015 to 2017 and has served as mayor again from 2019. Mayor Pro-Tem Tamara Sheffield filed to run for reelection to the city council. Sheffield has served on the council since 2017. Shanikka Loretta Gadson-Harris filed her candidacy for the city council as well. Incumbents Harry McLaughlin and Anthony Smith have also filed for reelection.

Salisbury’s mayor and four city council seats are up for election this year.

For elections that have not had anyone file yet, East Spencer has an open mayor and three board of aldermen seats. Granite Quarry’s mayor and three board of aldermen positions are open. Landis’s mayor and two board of aldermen seats are open. Spencer has a mayoral spot as well as six board of aldermen seats up for grabs this year.