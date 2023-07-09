Saturday shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

Published 5:29 pm Sunday, July 9, 2023

By Elisabeth Strillacci

SALISBURY – A shooting that was reported in the 500 block of E. Cemetery Street at 8:25 p.m. Saturday night has left a 29-year-old man with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Salisbury police say the victim said he was approached on the street by several suspects who robbed him, and during the robbery, the victim was shot.

He was transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, then transferred to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with life-threatening injuries. No update on his condition was available Sunday afternoon. No arrests have been made yet, and anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury police at 704-638-5333.

