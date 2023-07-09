Letters to the editor July 9 Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 9, 2023

Is Biden ‘above the law?’



How many times have we heard Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Shumer perform in front of cameras constantly claiming “No one is above the law?”

Apparently, if you are a Democrat, specifically named Biden, you are celebrated for being above the law.

Look around and read about all the others who failed to pay taxes and served time for it. If you lied on a federal form when applying for a gun permit and were charged with a felony, you and I would already be wearing orange.

Yet, Hunter Biden gets a “sweetheart deal” and not an ounce of punishment.

There is no equal justice under the law in this country.

— Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis

Property tax increase is an outrage

Dear Mayor Alexander and City Council,

So much for revenue neutral. I was assured by both city and county politicians that the goal was a revenue-neutral tax rate after our assessments jumped by 60 percent.

It pains me to see my property tax go up 24 percent for 2023.

While the city did a better job than the county at holding the line, (+22 percent vs. +26 percent) both are way above the rate of inflation and an outrage. Salisbury is an expensive place to live when you throw in the service rate increases.

All while enduring rising crime, an out-of-control homeless population and street conditions that rival third-world countries.

Disappointed in Salisbury and Rowan County,

— Daniel Dolan

Salisbury