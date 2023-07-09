Businesses on board for summer activities Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 9, 2023

SALISBURY — The businesses in downtown Salisbury are participating in several summer events and there are several activities available for residents to enjoy during the summer months.

The first ongoing event is called “Find Waldo.” Waldo is an iconic children’s book character that children have to find on the pages. He is hard to miss, decked out in a red and white striped shirt (and sometimes hat) and black-rimmed glasses. This summer, 25 local businesses are participating in a “Where’s Waldo” event, free to participants.

Anyone can pick up a Waldo stamp card from any of the participating businesses. then, every time the participant finds the Waldo in that shop, they get their card stamped. In addition to finding Waldo himself, he has apparently left his signature glasses at South Main Book Company, so sharp-eyed searchers can get a stamp for finding those as well.

Collecting store stamps or signatures at 20 or more businesses will entitle diligent seekers entry into a grand-prize drawing for Waldo books and paraphernalia. Plan to attend the Waldo grand celebration at 2 pm on Saturday, Aug. 5, at South Main Book Company (110 S. Main St.).

Participating businesses include South Main Book Co., The Pedal Factory, Simply Good Natural Foods, Local Focal Marketplace, Jasmine’s Creole Kitchen, Hive, Sweet Country Style Boutique, Tita’s Cake House, Plant World, Oxford+Lee, Mean Mug Coffee Co., Rowan Public Library, Chamber of Commerce, Pottery 101, Bangkok Downtown; Stowe Law Firm, Wonderland Arcade Bar, U Barkin at Me Pet Service, Fuller’s Market, The Fun Factory, Ruthie Darling Boutique, Spice & Tea Exchange, Waterworks Visual Art Center, The House of T. Grace, and Touch of Grey Tattoos.

A Pop-up Artisinal Sidewalk Market happens once a month on the streets of downtown Salisbury, including July 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All are welcome to visit and shop with local artists and makers and visit favorite local brick-and-mortar stores. Stores host artists on the Second Saturday of each month through November.