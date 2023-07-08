Ashlie Miller: Overlooked treasure Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 8, 2023

By Ashlie Miller

As mentioned before, I love beach combing. Maybe you do, too. My treasures often vary depending on the beach we visit. Sea glass finds me at North Topsail. Holden Beach recently delighted me with my largest shark’s tooth find. When you know where and what to look for, landing upon a discovery brings immense satisfaction!

I especially like learning about what lies beneath my feet from other beachcombers, some of who are legendary — up at 4 a.m., often after a storm, scouring the shores while the rest of us slumber. This year my two teen sons astounded us all — not by their finds but rather by the fact that they willingly woke up at 5 a.m. to scour the beaches and watch the sunrise. One morning, they met a legendary beachcomber and learned about something new to us all — pirate glass. Sea glass is familiar, but what was this “pirate glass?” My sons learned that in Blackbeard’s day, the infamous pirate’s rum bottles would be disposed of in the sea. Time has broken them into shards and smoothed them into rocks with evidence of air bubbles once caught in the glass-making. Not all pirate glass is from that time, but don’t tell my boys.

Armed with this new knowledge, we temporarily changed our hunting strategy. It invigorated our search. It is incredible how new revelation can change the value of what may have been overlooked before you and stimulate your appetite to find it.

What a metaphor for life, and we can also see parallels in Scripture. The disciples were so notorious for not “seeing” what was true in front of them that Jesus had to physically heal a blinded man as an object lesson of how the disciples needed to have the eyes of their hearts opened (Mark 8). We read of a Divine encounter two disciples had on the road to Emmaus (Luke 24). They thought they understood the events, but it took Jesus to remove the veil from their hearts. Likewise, Paul, writing primarily to Gentile Christians in Ephesus, prays that their hearts would be enlightened to know the hope they were called to (Ephesians 1:18).

Many boast today of having open minds and arms, but too often, the eyes of our hearts are closed. What might we be closing our eyes to?

Before going about your day, consider praying Psalm 119:18-19

“Open my eyes, that I may behold wondrous things out of your law.

I am a sojourner on the earth; hide not your commandments from me.”

Happy treasure hunting!

Ashlie Miller loves hunting for treasures of various value with her family of 7 in Concord (and beyond!). You may contact her at ashliemiller.com