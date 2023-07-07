Little League softball: Rowan teams start state competition

Published 5:36 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

By Post Sports

Rowan Little League softball

10U

12U

Three Rowan Little League softball teams started state level competition on Friday and Saturday.
All three won District 2 championships to qualify.
The Major girls (10-12) played South Durham on Friday night in Winterville.
The Minor girls (8-10) played in Durham on Saturday morning at 9 against McDowell County or Pitt County.
The 8U girls played Pitt County in Charlotte on Friday night. They are scheduled to play Johnston County on Saturday night and Lake Norman on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.
Rowan Little League is hosting Junior and Senior softball state tournaments.

