American Legion baseball: Kannapolis wins regular season finale Published 12:52 am Friday, July 7, 2023

Staff report

MOORESVILLE — Kannapolis pulled out a 6-5 win at Mooresville on Wednesday to close a successful regular season.

Kannapolis (15-5, 8-2) got a big game from Daniel Savage, who had a homer, two hits and three RBIs.

Jack Petersen had the decisive hit. His two-run single in the sixth broke a 4-all tie.

Aaron Jones had a triple.

Brett Morris was the winning pitcher in relief of Jake Redner.

Kannapolis finished second in the Southern Division of Area III behind Rowan County.

Kannapolis is expected to start the playoffs at home on Sunday against a Northern Division opponent. Whether it’s Chatham County or Foothills is TBD.