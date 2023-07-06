Municipal filing starts Friday

Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

By Robert Sullivan

Candidates who want to run for public office in Rowan County can begin filing at the end of this week.

Filing for municipal elections opens up Friday at noon and will run until July 21 at noon.

Offices including in the upcoming election cycle include:

  • China Grove: mayor, two town council seats
  • Cleveland: mayor, three commissioner seats
  • East Spencer: mayor, three alderman seats
  • Faith: five alderman seats
  • Granite Quarry: mayor, three alderman seats
  • Kannapolis: three city council seats
  • Landis: Mayor, two alderman seats
  • Rockwell: mayor, five alderman seats
  • Salisbury: mayor, four city council seats
  • Spencer: mayor, six alderman seats

There is a filing fee for all candidates wishing to run. Salisbury requires a $10 fee for all candidates. Kannapolis requires a $30 fee for all candidates. East Spencer requires a $10 fee for mayoral candidates. All other municipalities require a $5 fee for people who wish to file.

