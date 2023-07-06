Municipal filing starts Friday Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

Candidates who want to run for public office in Rowan County can begin filing at the end of this week.

Filing for municipal elections opens up Friday at noon and will run until July 21 at noon.

Offices including in the upcoming election cycle include:

China Grove: mayor, two town council seats

Cleveland: mayor, three commissioner seats

East Spencer: mayor, three alderman seats

Faith: five alderman seats

Granite Quarry: mayor, three alderman seats

Kannapolis: three city council seats

Landis: Mayor, two alderman seats

Rockwell: mayor, five alderman seats

Salisbury: mayor, four city council seats

Spencer: mayor, six alderman seats

There is a filing fee for all candidates wishing to run. Salisbury requires a $10 fee for all candidates. Kannapolis requires a $30 fee for all candidates. East Spencer requires a $10 fee for mayoral candidates. All other municipalities require a $5 fee for people who wish to file.