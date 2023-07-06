Letters to the editor July 6 Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

Other genders have always existed

Harsh words and phrases: insanity, stupid, crazies, dangerous, shove down our throats, shocking, idiocy, absurdity, mockery of manhood and womanhood, suck it up, play the game, disintegration of our nation, world gone mad, evil, corruption (by Democrats), thank- you (to Republicans). Wow!

Contrary to the statements in a letter in Sunday’s edition, the Lia Thomases of the world, in my opinion, are not out to abolish the nuclear family. Nor did Marxist’s teach on transgenders as culprits out to destroy family units. However, his words have been broadened by Marxist-influenced thinkers today to cover transgender families.

Is there an award for stupidity as stated by Sen. John Kennedy as he claimed there are only two biological sexes? And is it really as simple as stated to magically change one’s sex? I wish. I wish. Voila! It’s done. And what about the otherwise intelligent people mentioned who remain silent, ergo to seemingly allow transgenderism to ruin our lives? Are these silent people the intelligent ones who prefer not to denigrate things or people not easily understood? Creation at most is complex. Agree or not, it’s scientifically and medically inaccurate that sex is a binary of male and female.

The letter writer asks us to forget everything civilization has known for centuries. FYI, transgenders, non-binary and third genders have existed since time began, yet families thrive.

Eunuchs, whether by choice or force, are classified as a third gender, are Biblical. Glamour magazine’s photo portrays nothing new. Khenaten, the pharoah during Egypt’s 18th dynasty, was portrayed in sculptures as having large buttocks and breasts, and a prominent belly, suggesting pregnancy.

Life is not always what we wish it to be. “Truth is incontrovertible. Panic may resent it. Ignorance may deride it. Malice may distort it. But there it is.” (Winston Churchill). And to all the competitors in the world: “Challenges are what make life interesting. Overcoming them makes life meaningful.” (Unknown)

— Edith Julian

Salisbury

Rowan is an example for all NC

At a time when our society seems to be more divided, less civil to each other, and showing little respect for differing viewpoints than ever in modern times, I decided to review only three recent editions of The Salisbury Post to look for the good which individuals and groups are doing in Rowan/Salisbury.

I read about the display of painted rocks at Powles Funeral Home which honor individuals for positive contributions. Not only that, but the rocks add beauty to the landscape at Powles in Rockwell. We read about Nadine Potts and her superb volunteer efforts at Rowan Helping Ministries. She is only one of many who give of their time and financial resources to help those who need assistance. Then there is the Gamma Theta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa Intenational Honorary Society of Women Educators who are raising money to increase the awareness of Alzheimer’s which is becoming more and more prevalent.

Thanks to the North Carolina Department of Transportation for the large grant which will improve Main Street in downtown Salisbury. Partners in Learning is nearing the successful conclusion of its fund-raising campaign which will help the community reach more children and prepare them for an exciting future. The level of community support for Roarke Burton who suffered a serious head injury is heart-warming. Waterwork Visual Arts Center’s partnership with Rowan Helping Ministries to brighten the lives of so many is another example. The Knox Farmhouse receiving the historic landmark designation is just one of many examples of Salisbury/Rowan’s dedication to our history.

We read about examples of patriotism, which seems in short supply in many cities and counties across our nation, but which is seen everywhere in Rowan. The Rockwell Park Festival is just one example. Another is the children’s parade in downtown Salisbury with everyone decked out in red, blue, and white. Thanks to Clyde for his continued dedication to the teaching of history for both the young and the old and all those in between. The patriotic concert, entitled “Sing Community, Sing Praise,” is presented in Faith with 45 singers from 16 churches. Oh how I wish I could have heard the beautiful voices honoring our independence!

The Rowan American Legion team provides outstanding baseball again this year, along with many other teams of composed of players of many ages. Coach Jim Gantt’s team has a 27-3 record, including 10 straight wins, at the writing of this letter. The Kannapolis American Legion team is also providing the fans in southern Rowan/northern Cabarrus with some outstanding baseball.

Of course, there is some sad news but we won’t dwell on that. I was saddened to read of the fire at the old Frank B. John school. I had an office in 1972-73 in the part that burned. At the time the former school served as the central office for the school system.

There were many more positive stories in the three editions than I have space to mention. The next time one hears negative stories about today’s communities, just mention Salisbury and Rowan County–a shining example of what is good about the people who live, work, and play there.

— Phil Kirk

Rowan County native