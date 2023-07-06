Kannapolis 101 Classes on city government starts Sept. 12

Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

By Staff Report

KANNAPOLIS — Curious about how your city government works? Want a behind the scenes look at everything from the police department to economic development to the water treatment plant? Want to understand how the city budget works?

Kannapolis 101 is a hands-on program where residents meet city staff, visit facilities, and learn how city government works. This special nine-week program starts Tuesday, Sept. 12, and continues each Tuesday until Nov. 13. Classes are held from 6-8:30 p.m. at various city facilities. The program is free, and priority is given to Kannapolis residents.

Kannapolis 101 topics include:

• Overview of city government
• Finance department
• Public works and water treatment
• Planning
• Police department
• Parks and recreation
• Fire department
• Economic development/downtown revitalization  

 Seats are limited, so sign up today. Applications are due at 5 p.m. on Aug. 4. If you are interested in participating in the 2023 program, go to www.kannapolisnc.gov/Kannapolis101 to complete the online application.

