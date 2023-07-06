Junior Legion baseball: West Rowan is 15-1

Published 1:25 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

By Post Sports

West Rowan's Cole Blevins batting. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

West Rowan Junior Legion swept High Point in Mount Ulla on Tuesday.

West won 8-5 in Game 1.

Brant Graham pitched five innings.

Cole Blevins had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Luke Ponczka had a two-run single in a four-run second inning.

In the second game, West won 10-4.

Eli Graham and Ben Koontz pitched.

West used a five-run third inning to win the game.

Eli Graham had a two-run triple. Maddox Moore and Lucas Watts also had key hits in the third.

•••

West (15-1, 13-1 Area III) swept Carson on Wednesday.

West scored seven times in the last inning to win 7-6 in the first game.

Moore had a three-run double. Brant Graham had a game-tying hit, and Carter Durant had the game-winning hit.

West won 5-2 in the second game.

Ponczka and Moore did the pitching.

Ponczka had a key, two-run single. Blevins had a hit and scored.

  

