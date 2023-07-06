Junior Legion baseball: West Rowan is 15-1 Published 1:25 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

Staff report

West Rowan Junior Legion swept High Point in Mount Ulla on Tuesday.

West won 8-5 in Game 1.

Brant Graham pitched five innings.

Cole Blevins had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Luke Ponczka had a two-run single in a four-run second inning.

In the second game, West won 10-4.

Eli Graham and Ben Koontz pitched.

West used a five-run third inning to win the game.

Eli Graham had a two-run triple. Maddox Moore and Lucas Watts also had key hits in the third.

•••

West (15-1, 13-1 Area III) swept Carson on Wednesday.

West scored seven times in the last inning to win 7-6 in the first game.

Moore had a three-run double. Brant Graham had a game-tying hit, and Carter Durant had the game-winning hit.

West won 5-2 in the second game.

Ponczka and Moore did the pitching.

Ponczka had a key, two-run single. Blevins had a hit and scored.