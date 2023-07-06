Junior Legion baseball: West Rowan is 15-1
Published 1:25 am Thursday, July 6, 2023
Staff report
West Rowan Junior Legion swept High Point in Mount Ulla on Tuesday.
West won 8-5 in Game 1.
Brant Graham pitched five innings.
Cole Blevins had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Luke Ponczka had a two-run single in a four-run second inning.
In the second game, West won 10-4.
Eli Graham and Ben Koontz pitched.
West used a five-run third inning to win the game.
Eli Graham had a two-run triple. Maddox Moore and Lucas Watts also had key hits in the third.
•••
West (15-1, 13-1 Area III) swept Carson on Wednesday.
West scored seven times in the last inning to win 7-6 in the first game.
Moore had a three-run double. Brant Graham had a game-tying hit, and Carter Durant had the game-winning hit.
West won 5-2 in the second game.
Ponczka and Moore did the pitching.
Ponczka had a key, two-run single. Blevins had a hit and scored.