Independence Day wreck victims identified, driver charged Published 9:05 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

SALISBURY — The victims of Tuesday’s fatal crash in Salisbury have been identified and the driver of a box truck involved in the accident has been charged.

According to information from the NC State Highway Patrol and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Avery Hall, 52, and Sarah McCory, 46, were killed as a result of the collision that happened around 3 p.m. on Stokes Ferry Road. They were riding a motorcycle when they collided with a box truck.

The box-truck driver, Wesley Elvitt Bennett, 30, of Denton, now faces charges of misdemeanor death by vehicle and running a stop sign. Reports indicated that Bennett ran the stop sign at High Rock Road.

Following the accident, the road remained closed while state troopers investigated the scene.

The box truck showed damage on the driver’s side of the box.