Fire damages Salisbury home, occupants get out in time Published 12:06 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

SALISBURY — An occupant reportedly trapped in a house fire on Wednesday morning made it out by the time firefighters arrived.

According to Rowan County officials, the fire involved a double-wide mobile home in the 100 block of Saw Dust Trail. Ellis Cross Country was reportedly first on the scene of the blaze that began shortly before 8 a.m.

Spencer Fire Department personnel indicated that they were dispatched at 7:58 a.m. Upon arrival, the crews found heavy smoke conditions and fire in two rooms.

Reports indicated that the fire was “quickly extinguished” and that “all occupants were clear (of) the structure upon arrival.” However, one occupant was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening issues.

Other departments assisting in combating the blaze include Salisbury, Franklin and Millers Ferry fire departments.