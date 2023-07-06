Ask Us: Recycling gets a little less messy Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

SALISBURY — Recycling is one of the most important factors in keeping the environment healthy and looking amazing. However, many people might be doing more harm than good by not knowing what exactly to recycle and might simply not do it because of the confusion. The city of Salisbury has heard from residents about the uncertainty with recycling and they are now trying to be proactive in educating everyone on the best habits to follow.

Recently, Sustainable Salisbury has been conducting their own recycling audits. In order to let people know about what is and is not recyclable, some recycling containers have been decorated with a special tag that lists what is acceptable for curbside pickup. These include aluminum cans, steel cans, tin cans, cardboard, certain plastic bottles and assorted paper products. Glass is no longer recyclable by the city due to current market trends and how it impairs the recycling facility’s equipment. People can still go online to find their nearest Rowan County recycling convenience center to get rid of any glass materials.

Though it may seem convenient and easier to bundle several recyclable items together in a plastic bag to put in a container, that isn’t the correct way to dispose of them. Plastic shopping bags like the ones from the grocery store can affect the recycling process and can ruin the machinery at the recycling facility. That is why it’s important for people to place their recyclables loosely in the container so that everything is collected safely.

Ignorance should not be an excuse to not recycle. By following these easy directions and tips, the people of Salisbury have a chance to prevent harmful chemicals and materials from getting into landfills and parts of the community. It looks like Salisbury is doing its part to make sure recycling is no longer seen as an afterthought, but as crucial to developing into the best version of itself.