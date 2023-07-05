Public hearing set for incentives for new business Project Swarm Published 12:04 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners has set a public hearing for July 17 to receive public comment on a potential incentive offer to Project Swarm.

The meeting will be at 6:00 p.m. on July 17 in the J. Newton Cohen Sr. room on the second floor of the Rowan County Administration Building on West Innes Street.

Project Swarm is a business looking to move into Rowan County. According to a news release from the county office, Project Swarm is expected to invest $41 million in real estate and equipment as well as provide 112 full-time jobs by the end of 2029.

The proposed incentive offer is composed of a $513,000 grant to be paid over a term of five years as well as Rowan County applying to the North Carolina Department of Commerce for a One North Carolina Fund Grant of $200,000 for Project Swarm.

The county will recover the cost and the public will benefit through future property and business taxes, stimulation of the economy, promotion of business and the creation of jobs according to the news release.

Any resident of Rowan County is invited to attend the meeting and present their views on the incentive.