Faith Fourth of July celebration does not disappoint Published 12:10 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

FAITH — Awash in a sea of red, white and blue clothing, flags, umbrellas, hats and even children’s headbands, the annual Fourth of July parade turned Main Street, Faith into a patriotic ribbon.

Opening with fire trucks from just about every local department, cheers and squeals of excitement rocketed through those in attendance. Both sides of Main Street were packed with lawn chairs, blankets, and people three, four and sometimes five deep.

The parade is the culmination of nearly a week of celebration that began as far back as June 24, with the Street Dance that featured Divided by 4.

Festivities carried on Thursday, June 29, with a concert by the Catalinas and the opening of rides and entertainment. Food trucks from a variety of restaurants and eateries, along with some representing civic organizations, offered everything from pork chop sandwiches, hot dogs and burgers, to ribbon fries, fried dough, ice cream and even frozen dipped bananas. Fresh lemonade appeared to be the cooling drink of choice during the day when the temperatures sometimes reached close to 90 degrees, and a few bouts with thunderstorms threatened, but never canceled events.

Mayor Randall Barger welcomed those attending at several events, his pride in his hometown showing. The first of two fireworks display went off Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. at the Faith Academy Ballpark, and the second was on the fourth itself, again at 10:30 p.m.

Following Tuesday’s parade, which stepped off at 10 a.m. and lasted until after 11:30 a.m., there was an official flag raising and Cheyenne Talley sang the national anthem. Master of Ceremonies Kay Hurst introduced Barger who officially welcomed everyone, extending wishes for a happy fourth all around.

The entire weekend was the base for Rowan County’s Fourth of July celebration, and between the concerts and the parade, children (young and old) had the time of their lives on rides that included tiny tractors and spinning tea cups. The event is presented by the Faith Civitan Club, Faith American Legion, and Faith Legion Auxiliary, with several supporting sponsors. All proceeds go to support “worthy causes in the Faith community and surrounding area,” according to information on the event. Title sponsors were Brent and Patti Lyerly, presenting sponsor was Wade Shows, Inc., gold sponsors were The Soda Shop, Randy Marion, and Friends of the Faith 4th, and bronze sponsors were Price Pharmacy, Spray Clean Power Wash, and Yard Stuff Sheds.

Re-enactors and motorcycle riders from the Sons of the Confederacy were present again this year, to cheers from the crowd, but there were also floats sporting messages that “Love is Love,” and two rainbow flags were on display as well as the Confederate flag, and those received their own share of cheers and applause.