Denton kidnapping suspect arrested, victim rescued in Rowan County Published 3:05 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

ROWAN COUNTY — A kidnapping suspect was apprehended and his victim rescued from a location in Rowan County during the early morning hours of Independence Day.

According to information from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s special response team assisted the NC Bureau of Investigation and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office in apprehending John Christopher Yarbrough after finding him on Tuesday.

Late Monday, July 3, detectives were advised by the NC Bureau of Investigation that a kidnapping had occurred in the Denton, Davidson County, near the Rowan County line.

Police say Yarbrough allegedly entered the home of his estranged girlfriend and dragged her from the residence while her children hid inside the home.

According to the report, Yarbrough was known to carry a firearm and had “made numerous threats through text messages to the victim that he was going to kill her,” prompting an immediate search.

Early Tuesday morning, Yarbrough was located near the NC Wildlife access by River Road in Rowan County.

Special Response Team members moved in, rescued the victim and took Yarbrough into custody before turning him over to Davidson County authorities.

Yarbrough’s criminal history is extensive and includes multiple assault charges involving the victim in the case. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the victim did not appear to have any injuries in this incident.