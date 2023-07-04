Fourth of July parade celebrates both local and American histories Published 12:10 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

SALISBURY — The Fourth of July is a time for millions Americans this summer to reflect and appreciate the country they live in. This means cookouts, fireworks and hanging out with friends and family. Parades are always great for kids to watch, but what if they could actually be in the parade while also getting a history lesson? Clyde, a local Salisbury artist, has helped lead the way by organizing a kids parade complete with bike floats, historical figures and several fun costumes on display.

“We don’t have enough history anymore. People don’t know facts. This is a positive, we want everybody to learn more about America and not be ashamed of a flag,” Clyde said. “We want to remember where we’ve been and serve as people.”

The parade started at the Salisbury City Hall building on South Main Street before stopping at different local landmarks. Volunteers dressed up as figures of history and shared stories about themselves and their accomplishments. Daniel Boone, Thomas Jefferson, Betsy Ross, Paul Revere and George Washington all made appearances. Each person spoke about their importance to American history and how some of them connect to the city of Salisbury.

At the end of the parade, everyone made it to the Rowan Museum where they sung the song “God Bless America” on the front steps before escaping into the air conditioned building. Special prizes were then handed out to the best kids’ costume and best bike float.

What made the parade truly stand out was having both kids and their parents participate in it together. Casey Akers originally came to town to bring her three kids to the transportation museum, but when she found out that the parade was going on in downtown Salisbury, she knew she had to check it out.

“We loved it,” Akers said. “It was wonderful! Their favorite parts were the museum and the prizes!”

Clyde had put on the same parade last year and plans on doing it again next year. He thinks getting kids excited about history leads to a better future for the entire country. After seeing their enthusiasm and spirit during the parade and at the museum, Clyde acknowledged everything he did was for the kids.

“It was perfect. They’ll always remember being at the courthouse and being at the museum.” Clyde said. “This is what we want America to be”