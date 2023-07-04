Fireworks at museum in Spencer once again a blast Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

1 of 10

SPENCER — While rain could have delayed the actual fireworks display planned for just after dark Saturday, those attending the event at the Transportation Museum still had a grand time playing games, eating a variety of foods and chasing bubbles.

This marks the fifth year of the event that began before COVID, took a few years off then came back last year to the delight of people throughout Rowan County and farther afield.

The event, called Fireworks Over Historic Spencer Shops, is free to attend, though a small number of activities do have a nominal fee attached. The museum’s website noted that on display were the Ride of Pride trucks from Daimler Trucks North America’s Cleveland plant. Activities during the event included a balloon twister artist, bubble show, DJ music, inflatables, corn hole and other lawn games.

“We don’t get to do many community events like this one,” said museum Executive Director Kelly Alexander. She said the museum and the town had partnered on the event, and that is an “essential relationship.” The town coordinated additional food trucks and parking in front of the town hall on Salisbury Street, she said, which helped with those with mobility issues or who wanted quick parking.

There were food vendors at both sites. At the museum were Roadway Dogs, Mottrzarellas, The Old 97 Kettle Corn and the Chill Shak, and in the town hall lot were Mums Catering and Events, Kona Ice and Indulge. Both sites provided space for people to set up lawn chairs or blankets, and a few did some tail gating in the town hall lot.

Alexander also gave a nod to the event’s sponsors, without whom she noted the event would not be possible. Sponsors included F&M Bank, Miller Davis, Town of Spencer, Holmes Iron & Metal, Inc., New Pointe Realty, Brent Parks CPA, Carter Law Group and Central Carolina Insurance Agency. The event partner was Daimler Trucks.

Children flounced in a firetruck bouncy house, dashed across the pavement after massive bubble releases, danced to music from the DJ and struggled to decide which balloon animal or figure they wanted. Rain kicked in just after 6:30 p.m. and for a short time, came down hard. But visitors just moved inside where the games were set up and there were exhibits to explore and tables where folks could sit down and eat. By 7 p.m. the skies were clearing and people were trickling back outside.

“As long as there is no lightning, the fireworks will go off as planned at 9:15,” said Alexander. The event was one of the early Fourth of July events in the area and the rain didn’t dampen people’s desire to come out and celebrate America’s birthday.