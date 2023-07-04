2 dead after motorcycle crash Published 3:58 pm Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Officials confirmed a motorcycle crash on Stokes Ferry Road Tuesday afternoon has claimed two lives, though the identities of the victims have not been released.

The accident happened near High Rock Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, and the road remained closed at 4:30 p.m. Two vehicles were involved — the motorcycle and a box truck — and the truck showed damage on the driver’s side of the box.

State troopers were investigating the accident and said they had no information on how the accident happened just yet. The road was still closed at 4:30 p.m.