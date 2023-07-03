One dead after Sunday night shooting Published 4:17 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

SALISBURY — A man was killed as a result of a shooting that occurred Sunday night in Salisbury.

The Salisbury Police Department indicated that at 11:47 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of West Jake Alexander Blvd regarding a reported shooting.

Officers arrived and located Otha Keith Sherrill, 49, with a gunshot wound. Sherrill was transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Salisbury Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the incident. Due to the nature of the investigation, additional information has not been released.

A Salisbury Police spokesperson indicated that it appeared to be an “isolated incident,” and added that “there is no active threat to the surrounding community.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Hill at 704-638-5333, 704-638-5262 or email: investigations@salisburync.gov .

As more details are made available, the story will be updated.