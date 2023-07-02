Sheriff’s Office seeking help in finding missing 15-year-old

Published 4:03 pm Sunday, July 2, 2023

By Staff Report

Tiffanee Lynn Steverson

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing juvenile.

Tiffanee Lynn Steverson, 15, was last seen at her home on File Farm Road in Salisbury on Thursday, July 29. The report provided by family suggests she ran away and is possibly in Charlotte, however detectives are thoroughly investigating the matter.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tiffanee is asked to call Lt. Ryan Barkley (704-216-8711).

