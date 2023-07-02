Livingstone professor dies abroad Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 2, 2023

SALISBURY — Faculty, staff and students of Livingstone College are mourning the death of Professor Cyprian Uche Alozie, who taught economics in the business department.

Alozie died on June 2 while visiting out of the country. Funeral services will be held in Nigeria.

Alozie received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Ibadan in Ibadan, Nigeria, and earned his master’s degree from City University of New York in New York City.

Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis indicated that the Livingstone College family was saddened to learn of Alozie’s death.

“Livingstone College grieves the loss of one of its faculty members,” Jones said. “He was a beloved professor who demonstrated care and concern for his students. We pray blessings of comfort and peace for his colleagues, family, friends and students.”

The current Mister Livingstone College, Jalen Robinson, remembers a compassionate professor who always made time for his students.

“Last year, I was dealing with grief and mental health, and I needed time away from Livingstone, so I went home to New York,” Robinson said. “While I was on my travels up to New York, I emailed the professor. He responded back and said he’ll keep me in prayers and hoped for a speedy recovery.”

Robinson indicated that Alozie gave him and class excuse and caught him up with work upon his return.

“He always continued to check up on me,” Robinson said.

One thing that stood out to Robinson was how Alozie always offered real-world examples when relaying material.

“He was very helpful and very compassionate about his job,” Robinson said.

Though Livingstone College is on summer break, grief counseling is available.