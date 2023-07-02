Elisabeth Strillacci: Be the voice for the voiceless Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 2, 2023

I know you have heard what I am going to say before, and I know for at least some of you, it’s going to be a ‘cover your ears’ or ‘stop reading’ moment. But my heart and my very soul are adamant the message bears repeating.

We received a message this week from a person who volunteers with animal rescues and who works with the Rowan County Animal Shelter. In her letter, she explained that while finding new homes for abandoned or stray animals is always a challenge, this year has been exceptionally bad. To the point that some shelters have actually had to close.

There are more and more animals coming in to shelters, and fewer and fewer rescues, fosters and adopters.

According to the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, people involved in animal rescues have the highest suicide rate among American workers, on the same level as police and firefighters.

Take a minute and imagine what that says about their stress level.

Animal, particularly pets, are living beings who deserve at the very least a peaceful life, if not a wonderful one. And they rely on us for that, because we have domesticated them to a point where they struggle to survive on their own.

When I hear, on a rare occasion, that it’s okay to just “let an animal go” if you don’t want it anymore, because it was wild once and can take care of itself, I want to scream.

Once upon a time, humans lived “in the wild” as well, without houses or cars or electricity or grocery stores or restaurants or all the other modern conveniences we have come to rely on. If you were left alone outside in the wild, alone, with nothing but your hands and brains to survive on, how well would you do? A few with training might get by, but most of us would perish in short order.

So why would it be okay to abandon an animal that way?

And if you have a pet (or pets) and you are not planning to be an intensely responsible breeder, get your pets fixed. No, your dog or cat does not have a burning need to be a mother or father. And as animals age, not having them spayed or neutered can lead to health issues. So many times I hear from my local shelter, where I volunteer, about litters brought in with moms from the owners of the mother, saying it was an unexpected pregnancy, no one wants the puppies and the owner can’t take care of them all.

And if dogs are a problem, cats are ten times worse. Right now the number of kittens in shelters is overwhelming.

In the column next to this one, Kenneth Hardin talks about having a voice of his own and not being afraid to use it.

What I would give for animals to have a voice of their own, even for just a day. If they could take the microphone for just 24 hours, what would we hear?

I know from some it would be: “Hey, mom, dad, I love the chewies, those are great! Sorry about the carpet, I guess I didn’t tell you in time that I had to go. Thanks for cleaning up for me, and for the walks in the park, the play time and the belly rubs! I love sleeping on the bed you gave me, it’s so comfy…and I really love the nights I get to sleep with you on the bed! I promise I will always protect you, even if I am so small all I can do is bite ankles!”

Or from the cat, “I do appreciate what you humans to do keep me happy, though I do prefer fresh tuna to that stuff you call cat food. I will deign to sit on your lap if you continue to pet me and worship me as I deserve.”

But I also know this is what the pets that are loved and in a safe and happy home would say.

From others, it may be, “Why? I don’t understand what I did wrong but I promise I won’t do it again. I will do my best not to go in the house. I won’t bother the baby and I won’t bark. I will be good, please just come back and get me, take me home.”

“I don’t like this place, there are so many other animals here, I ‘m scared and I don’t know where my family is and I miss my home.”

Or worse, “please, please I don’t want to go in that room. I can smell the death of the ones before me. Please, I am begging, don’t make me go in there.”

Are you in tears? Then find your voice and speak for them, because they cannot. Find your voice and your heart, and be a part of the answer, not part of the problem.

Elisabeth Strillacci is editor of the Salisbury Post.