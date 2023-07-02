Doll and Toy Museum expands, welcomes new hires Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 2, 2023

SPENCER — Thanks in part to the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) Funding Subgrants, the North Carolina Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures (NCMDTM) is pleased to announce the addition of two new hires to its team.

The museum is thrilled to welcome Saskia Lascarez Casanova and Jasmin Zamora Cuna, both recent graduates from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro’s dual master’s program in history and museum studies.

Saskia brings a wealth of experience to her role as museum administrator, having started her museum career in 2013 with an internship at the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum. Over the years, she has honed her skills in digital curation, exhibit design, and collections management through internships at prestigious institutions such as the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History and the National Museum of the American Latino.

Born in Costa Rica, Saskia migrated to the United States in 1999 and has been residing in Concord for the past 19 years. Her passion lies in curating museums that amplify the stories of underrepresented communities, particularly those of girls and women. By educating future generations and addressing societal injustices, she believes museums can create a lasting impact. Saskia’s hobbies include meeting new people, dancing, exploring diverse music genres and cherishing moments with her family.

Drawing from her personal experiences, Saskia’s fascination with material culture stems from her childhood collection of Barbie dolls, which she had to leave behind during their move to the U.S. Her research and presentations at national conventions focus on the significance of childhood playthings and cultural traditions. With her multifaceted background and dedication, Saskia is poised to contribute to the NCMDTM team’s efforts in cataloging and inventorying collections, developing engaging exhibits, and assisting with community events and marketing initiatives.

According to founding member Beth Nance, “the opportunity to hire two graduate students with dual masters degrees in history and museum studies would not have been possible without the support from the ARPA Funding Subgrant. We are so appreciative.”

Jasmin, a proud native of North Carolina, brings a wealth of experience in working with diverse museums, archives, art institutes, historical homes and independent projects. Her expertise spans a wide range of historical subjects, from interpreting Indigenous life during the Mississippian era to digitally preserving Holocaust experiences. Now, she eagerly joins the N.C. Museum of Dolls, Toys & Miniatures as the museum assistant, aiming to enhance the museum’s connection with its visitors through her passion for historical interpretation.

Having worked extensively in various historical institutions, Jasmin has developed a deep appreciation for the power of storytelling and the preservation of cultural heritage. She believes in the importance of creating meaningful connections between the past and the present. By utilizing her knowledge and skills, Jasmin aims to contribute to the N.C. Museum of Dolls, Toys & Miniatures, ensuring that its visitors have engaging and enlightening experiences.

With Jasmin’s passion for historical interpretation and her extensive experience in the field, the N.C. Museum of Dolls, Toys & Miniatures is excited to welcome her as a valuable addition to the team. Her dedication and expertise will help foster a deeper appreciation for the museum’s collections, ensuring that visitors leave with a profound sense of connection to the past.

Museum board member, Kathy Gregg, welcomed both stating, “We are excited to have Saskia and Jasmin on board as they embark on this new chapter, bringing their unique perspectives and expertise to enrich the museum’s offerings.”

The NC Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures is open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 108 4th Street in Spencer.