Awards presented during Price high School annual reunion Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 2, 2023

During J.C. Price High School’s Annual Reunion, the Class of 1967 presented recognition awards to two of their classmates.

Brenda Cowan, currently Price High School Alumni president, received a plaque for her tremendous efforts in organizing yearly reunions, monthly meetings and other miscellaneous school functions, and for her diligence in keeping all alumni connected through her daily informative posts.

Juanita Hardy, formerly class valedictorian and currently managing principal of Tiger Management Consulting Group, received an award for her continuing positive representation of the school through various positions she has held in the corporate world and in the Arts.

Cowan was presented the award at the event. Hardy was unable to attend due to a prior commitment but was presented her award in absesntia. Also in attendance were 1967 classmates Howard French, Thomas Hunter, Shirley Howie Frost, and Montina Kerr Fox. The awards were coordinated by Van Anderson and Libby Stout Curtis on behalf of the entire class.