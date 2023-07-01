Rowan County July Summer Fun Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

SALISBURY — Adventure original in Rowan County. July is packed with summer fun for the family. From patriotic celebrations, fireworks, fun on the farm, arts, history and so much more, there’s no shortage of events this July.

Summer Fun on the Farm at Patterson Farm

Now – Sept. 2

Explore Patterson Farm at Summer Fun on the Farm and get the chance to play on the unique, farm-themed playground in PawPaw Carl’s Playground, feed barnyard animals and grab a scoop of homemade ice cream or a specialty milkshake.

Moving the Military Guided Tour

July 1

Discover military vehicles and equipment at the N.C. Transportation Museum during their Moving the Military Guided Tour offered at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. During this guided tour, you’ll travel back in time as you learn the importance of the exhibits and how they played a role in military history.

Kannapolis Movies & Concerts in the Park

July 1, 13, 14, 21, 22, 28 and 30

Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of great concerts, movies, and of course, fireworks. This month you can look forward to concerts featuring: The Charlotte Symphony, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Deana Carter and Cat 5, and a presentation of “Puss in Boots” and “Top Gun Maverick.”

42nd Annual China Grove Farmers Day Festival

July 15

Join China Grove for the 42nd Annual Farmers Day — a day filled with farm and ag displays, a farmers’ market, food and craft vendors, live music, antique tractors, kids’ activities and entertainment, homemade ice cream and apple hand pies, and much more.

Krazy Klearance in Downtown Salisbury

July 19-22

Krazy Klearance is a Downtown Salisbury tradition where merchants have their lowest markdowns of the year throughout their shops and on the sidewalks.

Dragon Boat Festival

July 22

Check out this 2,300-year-old Ancient Chinese tradition in action where 20 paddlers steer each sleek, detailed dragon boat while drums sound to the beat of each paddler’s stroke. The Dragon Boat Festival includes vendors, food trucks, family activities, and of course watching teams compete at the largest spectator event held on High Rock Lake.

Gold Rush Art and Craft Festival

July 22

Local artisans will be showcasing and selling their hand-made work at the Gold Rush Days’ Art and Craft Festival in Historic Gold Hill. Enjoy the unique village shops, gold panning, gem mining, music and food while experiencing a family outing amid the lovely setting of Gold Hill where walking down the wooden sidewalks is like stepping back in time!

History on Tap

July 27

Kick off the summer season with the Historic Salisbury Foundation’s 9th Annual History on Tap (H.O.T.)! Tour the revitalization efforts of the Thomas House in Downtown Salisbury and sample local craft beer from New Sarum Brewing.

Celebrity Car & Truck Show

July 30

Replicas of your favorite cars that stared in movies will be displayed during an event that offers great photo opportunities and a chance to talk with those who have put in the hard work to create these awesome replicas.