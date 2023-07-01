Mechanical issues claim motorcycle on Friday Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

SALISBURY — A three-wheeled motorcycle was destroyed during a fire at a gas station in Salisbury on Friday.

According to Salisbury Fire Chief Bob Parnell, crews were dispatched to the BP, located at 929 S. Jake Alexander Blvd., in Salisbury at 10:46 a.m.

“It was reported to be a motorcycle (on fire) next to a gas pump,” Parnell said. “When we got there the motorcycle was not next to the gas pumps, but it was fully involved.”

The chief explained that the rider noticed mechanical problems with the vehicle as she was riding it along Klumac Road, so she pulled into the lot to inspect the problem.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident and the fire was extinguished with further incident.