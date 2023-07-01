Local performer favorites return for RPL’s Summer Reading Big Show Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

Rowan Public Library

Rowan Public Library is excited for the return performance of the Ro and Mo Show! Robert Jones and MaryAnn McCubbin come together as our local over the top theatre duo with comedy and skits following the “All Together Now” theme. This marvelous family-friendly show will include a variety of stories and songs that everyone can enjoy. Robert and MaryAnn are beloved and well-known for sharing their many talents with the Rowan Public Library and children of all ages throughout Rowan County.

This performance is part of the “Children’s Big Show Series,” which includes 45–60-minute programs open to children ages 5 to 11, but all ages are welcome. Performances will be held at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) on Monday, July 3, at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., and on Thursday, July 6, at 2 p.m.; RPL East (Rockwell) on Wednesday, July 5, at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and RPL West (Cleveland) on Thursday, July 6, at 10:30 a.m. There will not be a performance at RPL South (China Grove) this week due to the July 4th holiday. All RPL locations will be closed on Tuesday, July 4. Children and their families who normally would come to RPL South (China Grove) on Tuesdays are welcome to attend the program at another RPL location.

School Age programs are designed for rising kindergarten through fifth graders, though all ages are welcome, and the programs last approximately one hour. Each week, children can enter the weekly prize drawing by turning in a “Reader Book Review” before the program begins. A responsible caretaker (age 16+) must accompany children 8 and under. For more information about Big Show performances, contact Youth Services Supervisor Wendy Campbell at 704-216-8258 or Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov or go to bit.ly/RPLSummer23.

Summer Reading for Children also includes weekly storytime programs. This is the final week for “Books and Babies” (infants to 12 months), which will be hosted at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) on Wednesday, July 5, at 9:30 a.m. and at RPL South (China Grove) on Thursday, July 6, at 9:30 a.m. This interactive, 20–25-minute program is designed for infants up to one year and their caretakers. “Books and Babies”

“Mother Goose on the Loose Baby and Toddler Time” (infants to 35 months) runs June 12-July 20. The interactive, 20-25-minute program is designed for children from infants up to 35 months old and their caretakers. “Mother Goose on the Loose Baby and Toddler Time” will be hosted by each RPL branch: Mondays at RPL West (Cleveland) at 10 a.m.; Tuesdays at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 10 a.m.; Wednesdays at RPL South (China Grove) at 10 a.m.; and Thursdays at RPL East (Rockwell) at 10 a.m.

“Spectacular Storytimes” (preschool to first grade) runs June 12-July 20. This interactive, 30-45-minute program is designed for preschool children 3 to 6 years old and their caretakers. “Summer Storytimes” will be held hosted by each RPL branch: Mondays at RPL West (Cleveland) at 11 a.m.; Tuesdays at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays at RPL South (China Grove) at 11 a.m.; and Thursdays at RPL East (Rockwell) at 11 a.m.

Storytimes will be held outdoors as weather permits. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite lawn chairs, picnic blankets or mats. A responsible caretaker (age 16+) must accompany children 8 and under. For more information about RPL’s Summer Reading for Children, contact Youth Services Supervisor Wendy Campbell at 704-216-8258 or Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov or go to bit.ly/RPLSummer23.

Summer Reading for Teens features weekly programs where teens can make fun crafts, meet peers and learn about related resources. This week, teens are invited to play the classic strategy game Capture the Flag against their friends. This program will take place outside if weather permits. Because this program falls on the July 4th holiday, teens who normally would come to RPL Headquarters on Tuesday are welcome to attend the program at another RPL location. For more information, contact Young Adult Librarian Amanda Brill at 704-216-8268 or Amanda.Brill@rowancountync.gov or go to bit.ly/RPLSummer23.

If you haven’t signed up for RPL’s Summer Reading program and would like to join in the fun and win prizes, it’s not too late to come “All Together Now!” The last day for a participant of any age to register for the summer reading program is Saturday, July 8. Stop by your nearest RPL branch during operating hours if you wish to register in person or go to rowanpubliclibrary.readsquared.com to register online.

Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading programming and events are sponsored by the Friends of Rowan Public Library. For information about the Friends of RPL, go to www.friendsofrpl.org. To learn more about RPL’s Summer Reading 2023, visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org, or call 980-432-8670. For assistance with ADA accommodations, call 704-216-8240.