Blotter for July 1: Deputies discover half kilo of cocaine in vehicle Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was apprehended by law enforcement on June 21 after Rowan County deputies discovered half a kilo of cocaine in his vehicle.

According to a release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by Ian Jermaine Neal, 46, of Salisbury.

During the traffic stop, deputies deployed the use of K9 Charlie, who reportedly provided a positive alert for the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

During the ensuing search, authorities reportedly discovered 515 grams of a substance suspected to be cocaine. According to the RCSO, the street value of that amount of cocaine exceeds $25,000.

Neal was charged with trafficking cocaine.

In addition to the narcotics, the deputies also discovered Neal’s child, leading to an additional charge of child abuse.

Neal’s bond was set at $75,000.

Would-be heist

SALISBURY — According to the Salisbury Police Department, a man attempted to rob Kay Jewelers on Sunday but was unsuccessful.

A spokesperson for the department indicated that around noon, a Black male wearing a mask entered the store located at 1307 Klumac Road.

The man reportedly had a handgun and demanded jewelry but left when the clerks denied his demands.

The incident remains under investigation. If anyone has any information about the incident, they are encouraged to call the Salisbury Police Department.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• Fraud reportedly occurred on Grandeur Drive in Salisbury between noon on June 17 and 10:10 a.m. on June 28.

• Credit card fraud occurred on North Main Street in Salisbury around 1:42 p.m. on June 28.

• Firearms were seized during the execution of a search warrant at a convicted felon’s residence on Owl Drive in Salisbury around 8:25 p.m. on June 28.

• Trespassing reportedly occurred on Karri Lane in Salisbury between 7 a.m. on June 27 and 8 a.m. on June 28.

• A larceny reportedly occurred on Miller Road in China Grove between 12:01 a.m. and 12:01 p.m. on June 27.

• Kiara Shanique Oglesby, 32, was charged with possession of a schedule-VI controlled substance with intent to manufacture on June 28.

• Kaitlynn Virginia, 30, was charged with simple assault on June 28.

• Charles Shane Hartsell, 43, was charged with larceny of motor vehicle parts, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods, resisting a public officer and failure to appear on June 28.

• Dale Michael Zick, 33, was charged with sex offender failure to notify change of address on June 28.

• Xavier Robinson, was charged with possession of a schedule-I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver schedule-VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance and disorderly conduct on June 28.

• Melvin Eugene Maxwell, 62, was charged with assault on a female, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats on June 28.

In Salisbury Police reports

• A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1500 block of S. Jake Alexander Blvd. around 1:40 a.m. on June 29. The total estimated loss was $12.

• An assault reportedly occurred in the 500 block of E. Innes St. between 2:46-2:48 a.m. on June 29.